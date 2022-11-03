After being shot multiple times, Imran Khan’s health out of danger

Doctors and senior party leaders have declared that the medical condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was shot multiple times in his legs whilst atop his container in Wazirabad, was stable and out of danger.

In his video statement on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar had said that he spoke with doctors treating Imran Khan and that the PTI chairman was in a stable condition and that there was no threat to his life.

He added that Imran was shot with bullets and pellets and it was difficult to count how many times was he shot.

He added that Imran was shot on the back of his lower leg, including in the bone and was shot in the thigh as well.

But he was receiving prompt treatment while his Computerized Tomography (CT) scan was also conducted.

Separately, Dr Faisal Sultan of Shaukat Khanum Hospital said that a four-member medical board has formed to oversee Imran’s medical treatment, including surgical and orthopedic experts.

Based on initial evaluations, he said that there were multiple fragments in his legs and that he was shot in the leg.