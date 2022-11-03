Pervez Elahi directs to form high-powered JIT to probe attack on Imran Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday directed the Punjab police chief to form a high-powered joint investigation team to probe the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad Tehsil of Gujranwala.

He further directed to suspend the local SHO and ordered a probe into who leaked the alleged confessional video statement of a suspect who had been apprehended.

The directives issued on Thursday evening during a high-level session chaired by Elahi. Those who attended the session included Inspection General of Punjab Police (IGP), Speaker of Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, and several others.

Elahi asked the Punjab Inspector General of Police to form a high powered team to probe the attack.

The police chief was directed to include officials from the counter-terrorism department of the police in the team as well.

“We want to know who directed these attackers, where they were trained, etc,” Elahi said as he confirmed that there were at least two attackers.

SHO suspended

On the directives of Punjab chief minister, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Wazirabad and several other officers have been suspended for leaking the alleged confessional video of a suspected gunman involved in the assassination attempt on the former premier.

The Punjab police chief was directed to submit a report in this regard.

Apart from suspending them, cell phones of all the staffers of the concerned police station were confiscated.

The cell phones will be sent for a forensic audit as directed by the Punjab CM.