Jemima hails ‘heroes’ who tackled Imran Khan’s attackers

Following the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, two men who tackled the attackers were hailed as heroes. They also received special thanks from Imran’s former wife and his sons.

In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, Imran’s first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, who remains in London, reacted to the gun attack on Imran in Wazirabad Tehsil, Gujranwala, during his long march.

“The news we dread…,” she wrote in a message on her official Twitter account.

WATCH: ‘Hero’ who foiled attack on Imran Khan

“Thank God he’s (Imran) okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman,” she said, referring to the man who apprehended one gunman.

She further offered condolences to another man who had tried unsuccessfully to apprehend a gunman and was killed in the attempt.

“Another hero, who tried to stop the gunman, who very sadly didn’t survive. Condolences to his family,” she wrote.