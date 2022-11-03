Asad Umar names three people Imran believes were responsible for Wazirabad attack

In a video message on Thursday evening, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar stated that three people were responsible for the attack on party chief Imran Khan.

Stating that they had been receiving reports for a few days about threats and that he had taken the matter up with the party chief. But he said that Imran placed his faith in God.

“A short while, he (Imran) called me and Mian Aslam Iqbal and asked us to issue a statement on his behalf,” Umar said, adding that there was some information which was reaching Imran but he was not aware of.

“He believes three people were behind this attack,” Umar said, quoting Imran Khan, adding that the three people Imran named were Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military official.

Umar said that Imran told them that he had been receiving some reports that these people were planning an attack on him and that he was convinced that Thursday’s attack was also orchestrated by them.

The PTI secretary general demanded that the three men should be removed from their posts.

“If these people are not removed from their posts, then there will be nationwide protests,” he said, adding that it will not be possible for the country continue working the way it has.

He said that when ever Imran gives the call, the protests will be launched.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the party will lodge an FIR over the attack and formally nominate these individuals.