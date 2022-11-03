ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan

The Inter Services Public Relations has condemned the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The military’s media wing expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the injured.

We are praying for the speedy recovery of Imran Khan and others injured in the attack, a statement issued by the ISPR reads.

One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief and former prime minister Imran were injured in an attack on his container in Wazirabad, SAMAA TV reported.

The incident took place near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

Senator Faisal Javed is also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed have been moved to a hospital nearby where they are undergoing treatment.