PPP leaders join coalition partners in condemning assassination attempt on Imran

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders joined their coalition partners in condemning the assassination attempt on former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, Gujranwala district on Thursday .

Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, posted a message on social media site Twitter in which he condemned the attack.

He also extended his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Bilawal wrote:

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, also condemned the attack and asked the authorities to investigate the incident. He also prayed for the quick recovery of the victims.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman also condemned the attack, saying, “We have lost our leaders and workers in similar attacks. We do not want such incidents to happen again.”

Sherry Rehman also extended prayers for the quick recovery of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other victims.

Bilawal’s younger sister Aseefa said that while the attack was condemnable, it was important to bring the perpetrators to justice.