Protests erupt in several cities after attack on Imran Khan

Following the attack on Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad tehsil of Gujranwala district on Thursday, PTI supports staged protests in various cities across the country.

Protests erupted in Lahore, Multan, Karachi, Rawalpindi and several other cities.

Road blocked in Karachi

In Karachi, PTI supporters blocked Sharae Faisal for traffic near Nursery.

Protests by PTI workers were reported from Mauripur Road near Shinwari Hotel, near Dabba Turn on Hub River Road, Northern Bypass, Five Star Roundabout in North Nazimabad, Vita Roundabout in Korangi, Singer Chowrangi in Site, Manzil Pump in Quaidabad, Swedish College in Quaidabad and Qayyumabad.

Liberty hosts PTI protesters

Scores of PTI supporters poured into the Liberty Roundabout to stage a protest against the attack on PTI leader Imran Khan.

Islamabad

In the federal capital, PTI protesters gathered at Tarnol. They set tyres ablaze and staged a protest.

Tyres set ablaze

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protests started across the city on the directions of PTI leader and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi .

PTI supporters gathered on Murree Road near Shamsabad and set tyres ablaze on the road to block it as they staged a protest.

Abbasi called on PTI supporters to take to the street and head to the Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi for a protest.

“The time has come to uphold your oath,” he said, adding, “Break the chains and take to the street for real freedom.”

He added that their beloved leader had been attacked, every child, and elder should head to Allama Iqbal park.

“It is time put the last nail in the coffin,” he said.

Fearing any untoward incident, security has been tightened across the country.