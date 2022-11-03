Nawaz, Maryam condemn attack on Imran Khan

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the gun attack on Imran Khan that left the PTI leader and seven others injured.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, he said:

I condemn the gun attack that left Imran Khan and his supporters injured.“

He further prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a similar message, his daughter also condemned the attack and prayed for the safety and quick recovery of the injured.

His tweet came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his traveling convoy came under a gun attack at Allahwala Roundabout in Wazirabad Tehsil of Gujranwala District on Thursday afternoon.