Pakistan

Nawaz, Maryam condemn attack on Imran Khan

In message on Twitter, they prayed for the quick recovery of all injured
Nov 03, 2022
Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the gun attack on Imran Khan that left the PTI leader and seven others injured.

In a message posted on social media site Twitter, he said:

I condemn the gun attack that left Imran Khan and his supporters injured.“

He further prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

In a similar message, his daughter also condemned the attack and prayed for the safety and quick recovery of the injured.

His tweet came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his traveling convoy came under a gun attack at Allahwala Roundabout in Wazirabad Tehsil of Gujranwala District on Thursday afternoon.

Imran Khan

PTI

Nawaz Sharif

pmln

PTI long march

Imran Khan attacked

