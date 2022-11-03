Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM postpones presser on China visit due to Gujranwala firing incident: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Indirectly expresses disappointment over security lapses due to the Punjab government's negligence
Samaa Web Desk Nov 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: SAMAA TV</p>

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: SAMAA TV

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference regarding his recent visit to China due an attack on the PTI long march.

In a tweet shared by the minister at around 5pm Thursday, Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference scheduled for today pertraining to his visit to China after learning about the firing incident in Gujranwala.

The information minister, however, refrained from commenting on the attack or condemning the incident.

She indirectly pointed out the negligence of the Punjab government and the security agencies that led to the unforturnate incident by retweeting a journalist’s analysis on the unfolding events.

Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran Khan attacked

PM china visit presser

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div