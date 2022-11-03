PM postpones presser on China visit due to Gujranwala firing incident: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference regarding his recent visit to China due an attack on the PTI long march.

In a tweet shared by the minister at around 5pm Thursday, Marriyum said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his press conference scheduled for today pertraining to his visit to China after learning about the firing incident in Gujranwala.

The information minister, however, refrained from commenting on the attack or condemning the incident.

She indirectly pointed out the negligence of the Punjab government and the security agencies that led to the unforturnate incident by retweeting a journalist’s analysis on the unfolding events.