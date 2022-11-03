WATCH: Suspect reveals why he wanted to assassinate Imran Khan

One of the assailants who launched an armed attack on Imran Khan said that he only wanted to kill the former premier and no other.

In a video exclusively available with SAMAA TV, he stated that Imran Khan was misguiding people which was the sole reason behind the attempt.

He claimed that he had planned to assassinate PTI chairman since the long march had left Lahore, adding that he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone.

To a question, the assailant said that nobody was behind him and he performed the act at his own behest.

The suspect said he had parked his bike at the shop of his maternal uncle.