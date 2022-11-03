Attack on Imran Khan an attack on Pakistan’s security & democracy: Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) Leader Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday termed the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan an attack on Pakistan’s national security and democracy which was part of a pre-planned plot.

In a video statement issued soon after the attack on Imran in Wazirabad, Rasheed strongly condemned the attack.

The former federal minister, who served as part of the coalition government led by Imran Khan, said that it was part of a larger conspiracy.

“The attack is a conspiracy to spread chaos and a preplanned plot to murder Imran Khan.”

He accused Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of being behind the plot.

He went on to say that the ‘imported regime’ had failed miserably.

“The sea of people from Rawalpindi were about to come on the roads who will not spare these conspirators.”

Moreover, he appealed to the public to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.

Rasheed said, “the nation stands with Imran Khan and the murderer (Rana Sanaullah) and the imported regime will soon be in the strong grip of law and they won’t be able to come out of it easily.”