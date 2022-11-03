Ministry of Industry calls meeting to identify PSM land for debt clearance

The Ministry of Industry and Production has scheduled a meeting tomorrow (Friday) to identify land for the debt payment of the Sui Southern Gas Company.

The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) is currently indebted Rs83 billion in lieu of the services provided by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The board of directors of the SSGC is expected to issue the Non Objection Certificate (NOC) for conducting debt settlement as well as give heads up for the withdrawal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) case against the PSM administration for failing to clear dues.

Speaking regarding the new development, stakeholders told SAMAA TV correspondent that land in lieu of dues is a violation of the decision of the Supreme Court.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of Pakistan barred the Pakistan Steel Mill from giving its assets for clearing outstanding dues.