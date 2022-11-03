Cricket fraternity condemn assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Cricket fraternity on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief were injured in an attack on his container in Wazirabad.

The incident took place near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. Senator Faisal Javed is also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed have been moved to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, both former and current cricket echoed their voice on twitter and prayed for the wellbeing of the injured.

Here is how they reacted:

Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen 🤲🏼 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2022

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022

Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI . Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack.



I strongly condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/VeFxFIYf8p — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2022

The Dangerous ⚠️ game of blood🩸bath is on in Pakistani politics.. Allah Reham #ImranKhanInjured #PakistaniPolitics 🇵🇰 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 3, 2022

Strongly condemn the Attack on @ImranKhanPTI May he Get well soon 🤲🏻 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 3, 2022

Prayers with Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 3, 2022