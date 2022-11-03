Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Cricket fraternity condemn assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Former PM was attacked in Wazirabad
Samaa Web Desk Nov 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Cricket fraternity on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.

One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief were injured in an attack on his container in Wazirabad.

The incident took place near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. Senator Faisal Javed is also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed have been moved to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, both former and current cricket echoed their voice on twitter and prayed for the wellbeing of the injured.

Here is how they reacted:

Imran Khan

Pakistan

Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez

Babar Azam

PTI long march

Imran Khan attacked

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div