Cricket fraternity condemn assassination attempt on Imran Khan
Cricket fraternity on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan.
One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief were injured in an attack on his container in Wazirabad.
The incident took place near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. Senator Faisal Javed is also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed have been moved to a hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, both former and current cricket echoed their voice on twitter and prayed for the wellbeing of the injured.
Here is how they reacted:
Strongly condemn the attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May he stay safe & get well soon. Aameen 🤲🏼— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 3, 2022
Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen.— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022
Heard about the attack on @ImranKhanPTI . Alhamdolillah he is fine and in good spirits. This clip of him is from after the attack.— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 3, 2022
I strongly condemn the attack. pic.twitter.com/VeFxFIYf8p
The Dangerous ⚠️ game of blood🩸bath is on in Pakistani politics.. Allah Reham #ImranKhanInjured #PakistaniPolitics 🇵🇰— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) November 3, 2022
Strongly condemn the Attack on @ImranKhanPTI May he Get well soon 🤲🏻— Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) November 3, 2022
Prayers with Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 3, 2022
Violence and terrorism can never be condoned. This senseless and inhuman attempt at harming @ImranKhanPTI is just unacceptable. My prayers are with him for complete safety and full, quick recovery. Stay safe Pakistan.— Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) November 3, 2022