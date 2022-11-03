WATCH: ‘Hero’ who foiled attack on Imran Khan

The man who grabbed one of the two suspects who tried to shoot ex-PM Imran Khan is being widely praised on social media for his valor and presence of mind.

He said that he was at a distance of 10-12 feet from Imran Khan’s container when the attacker launched the attack.

He said that he was watching Imran Khan on the container when he noted the assailant loading his gun.

The suspect, according to him, fired one shot aiming at the former PM but then he immediately grabbed his hand and pushed it down.

In the foiling attempt, he said that the suspect having an automatic weapon opened fire and a bullet hit another man but amid the skirmish, he had dropped the weapon and tried to run away.

However, he later chased and held the suspect with the help of other participants of the march.