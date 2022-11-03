Classified letter: Gujranwala CPO warned about security threats before the PTI long march

In a classified letter available with SAMAA TV, Gujranwala City Police Officer (CPO) expressed concerns regarding security issues overshadowing the Haqeeeqi Azadi March two days earlier.

The letter issued by Gujranwala CPO was forwarded to Chief Security Officer to Imran Khan Lieutenant General (R) Asim and Security Coordinator to Imran Khan Shaneela Ali on November 1.

The CPO on Tuesday warned that the terrorists are “planning to undertake some terrorist activity (Suicide bombing/VBIED) during this political activity[PTI long march].”

The letter further warned that the PTI leadership has been already issued threat advisories pertaining to “miscreant activities, particularly in KP and terrorist activity during Long March”.

It asked the administration, and LEAs to ensure ‘foolproof’ security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident.

It is worth noting that the threat alerts were issued by Punjab Home Department, Intelligent Agency, and Punjab IGP.

A special information report shared in the letter also highlighted the possibility of banned terrorist outfits ‘planning to target’ Imran Khan during public address as well as his movement to and from returning officers in upcoming bye-elections.

The Gujranwala CCPO asked former prime minister Imran Khan to use a bulletproof shield, and bulletproof shielded rostrum provided for his security during his address in Gujranwala.

He also asked the PTI leadership to provide a list of Imran Khan’s guards to conduct a security check on them.