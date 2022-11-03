Imran smiled, waved to the crowd after being ‘shot’

As people ran Helter-Skelter after a man fired upon the container carrying top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as part of the Haqeeqi Azadi march in Wazirabad Tehsil of Gujranwala on Thursday evening, the party Chairman Imran Khan later brushed off the injury and stood up on his two feet as he waved to the crowd with a big smile on his face.

While initial images showed he had to be carried by guards and other supporters off the container near the Allahawala Roundabout, he later dusted himself off and stood up on his two feet.

A video recorded by a member of the crowd showed that while transferring to a smaller vehicle for transfer to a hospital in Lahore, Imran could be seen standing up.

He stood in the doorway of the container and punched his fist in the air.

The PTI chief bore a broad grin and wore dark glasses as security personnel swarmed around him.

Imran was then lowered carefully into the waiting vehicle, which was parked abreast with the container with the minimalist of gaps.

The former prime minister, along with seven others were injured in the gun attack in Wazirabad.

Senator Faisal Javed is also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed have been moved to a hospital nearby where they are undergoing treatment.

A child is among the injured.