We will avenge this attack: Fawad Chaudhry reacts to assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Soon after the attack, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed PTI supporters in Wazirabad from the chairman’s container. Terming Imran Khan as the most popular leader of the country today and that attempts have been made to assassinate him.

He termed the attack on Imran as an attack on the country.

“We will avenge this attack,” he shouted, adding, “ I promise you, we will take our revenge; they have attacked our beloved leader.“

One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan have been injured in a firing incident near PTI reception camp in Wazirabad on Thursday, SAMAA TV reported.

Senator Faisal Javed was also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed were moved to a hospital nearby where they underwent treatment.

Later on, Imran Khan was moved to Lahore.