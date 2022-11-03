Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

We will avenge this attack: Fawad Chaudhry reacts to assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Terms attack on Imran as an attack on country
Nov 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Soon after the attack, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed PTI supporters in Wazirabad from the chairman’s container. Terming Imran Khan as the most popular leader of the country today and that attempts have been made to assassinate him.

He termed the attack on Imran as an attack on the country.

“We will avenge this attack,” he shouted, adding, “ I promise you, we will take our revenge; they have attacked our beloved leader.“

One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan have been injured in a firing incident near PTI reception camp in Wazirabad on Thursday, SAMAA TV reported.

Senator Faisal Javed was also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed were moved to a hospital nearby where they underwent treatment.

Later on, Imran Khan was moved to Lahore.

Imran Khan

Haqeeqi Azadi Long March

Imran Khan attacked

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div