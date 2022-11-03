Pakistan’s semi-final qualification scenario after South Africa victory

Pakistan have kept their semi-final hopes alive following a convincing victory over South Africa on Thursday.

Though it won’t be an easy task on Sunday, they have a glimmer of hope to make it through to the knockouts after a 33-run victory at the Sydney Cricket Stadium.

Here is the qualification scenario for the Babar XI:

First, they will be needing a big favour from the Netherlands, who will be playing against South Africa, or the match is washed out.

In case of a washout, net run-rate (NRR) won’t matter despite both Pakistan and South Africa would be ties on points, because Babar Azam’s side will have more wins.

The second scenario is that Zimbabwe beat India. In that case, Pakistan need to have a higher NRR than their arch-rivals.

Both only apply if Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Sunday in their last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

As things stand, India and South Africa are favourite to qualify for the knockouts from Group 2. India are leading the table with six points, while South Africa are in the second spot with five points after four games each.

On the other hand, Pakistan are in the fifth position at the table, having just two points despite playing the same number of games.