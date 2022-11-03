PTI calls attack on Imran Khan breach of ‘red line’

The top tier leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the attack on ex-PM Imran Khan and warned that the ‘red line’ has been crossed.

PTI leaders took to their Twitter accounts shortly after the incident which has left at least 15 participants of Haqeeqi Azadi March injured including ex-premier Imran Khan, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Senator Faisal Javed.

Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill in a tweet said that Imran Khan was their ‘red line’ and an attempt was made to cross it.

He added that Imran Khan – for the man of resolve he is – would fight till the end with the nation.

He recalled how Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was threatening to crush Imran Khan’s head, and he was attacked today.

Gill also categorically announced that the Haqeeqi Azadi March would continue to its destination despite the incident.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also reiterated that Imran Khan was their red line.

“@ImranKhanPTI is injured but safe. There are some critical but we will NOT BE DETERRED and we will take you to task! May Allah protect us all,” she said in her tweet.

PTI leader and former education minister Shafqat Mahmood also condemned the assassination attempt of Imran Khan.

“Cowardly attempt on Imran Khans life. No words to condemn it. Praying for his safety and complete recovery,” he wrote in his tweet.

‘Attack a conspiracy against federation’

Former Law Minister Babar Awan in a tweet said that PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and federal ministers kept giving provocative statements against Imran Khan for the last six months.

He termed the ‘conspiracy attack’ on Imran Khan as an attack on federation.

Zartaj urges suo moto notice

Former climate change minister Zartaj Gul demanded chief justice of Pakistan immediately take notice of the assassination attempt of Imran Khan.

She said threatening statements of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah should also be taken into consideration.

Punjab CM takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report on it from the Police Inspector General (IG).

He condemned the incident and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the victims.

Punjab CM directed the IG to bring the culprits to justice.

PM Shehbaz condemns attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the firing at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.

He has sought a report into the incident immediately from the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Inspector General of Police and the Punjab chief secretary.