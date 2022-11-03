PM Shehbaz, ministers and legislators strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on Imran Khan near Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala on Thursday.

The premier immediately sought a report on the incident from Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab inspector general of police, and the Punjab chief secretary.

In a tweet shared by the official account of Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister also condemned the attack on the former prime minister and asked the chief secretary and Punjab IGP to submit a report of the incident.

“A report of the firing incident has also been sought from the federal security agencies,” the tweet read further.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for planning and development Ahsan Iqbal has condemned the incident of firing on Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, the minister said, “Thank God Imran Niazi is safe,” adding that there is no room for violence in politics.

He also urged the Punjab government to review the security arrangements.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the incident and summoned the Police Inspector General (IG) and asked him to submit a report on the firing incident.

He condemned the incident and directed the authorities to provide the best treatment facilities to the victims.

Hamza Shahbaz, Punjab Assembly’s opposition leader, also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the recent firing attack on the PTI leadership.

“May Allah keep everyone safe,” he tweeted.