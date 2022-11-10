Man killed child to stop marriage of his beloved

Badami bagh police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly killed a five-year-old child in a bid to stop his beloved from marrying someone else.

Police had found the body of a five year-old-child, later identified as Ayaan, from the railway track.

“The minor was the nephew of the girl whom the suspect, Zeeshan aka Guddu, wanted to marry,” the police said.

The police further said that when the marriage of the girl approached, the suspect decided to kill child.

“The nikkah ceremony was scheduled to be performed the day after the suspect allegedly kidnapped the child,” police added.

Investigators said that the suspect beat the child to death alongside the railway track.

The suspect Zeeshan aka Guddu, was a resident of same neighborhood as the victim, the police added.

The police have registered the case and initiated the probe.