Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan receiving treatment in Lahore as political bickering begins

- Former prime minister Imran Khan injured but safe in Wazirabad firing incident

- One killed, seven others injured

- Senator Faisal Javed among those injured

- Two suspects detained

- Attacker claims Imran Khan was misguiding people.

- PM Shehbaz, Punjab CM Elahi condemn incident, seek reports

One person was killed and eight others including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief and former prime minister Imran were injured in an attack on his container in Wazirabad, SAMAA TV reported.

The incident took place near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad.

Senator Faisal Javed is also among the injured. Both, Imran Khan and Faisal Javed have been moved to a hospital nearby where they are undergoing treatment.

A child is among the injured.

Senator Faisal Javed is among the injured.

Video footage and photo show Senator Faisal Javed’s clothes splattered with blood stains.

Another photo from inside the hospital room showed his face covered with a bandage on his left cheek.

Two suspects have been arrested from the spot.

Screenshot of a video from the scene shows security personnel detaining a man at the crime scene.

Following the incident, a police contingent surrounded the container.

There were reports that as many as 15 people may have been injured in the stampede that ensued following the attack.

A video of the incident shows a man in olive green shalwar qameez and black coat firing at the container.

Announcements were made from the container that the PTI chief remained safe in the incident. “Imran Khan is absolutely fine.”

‘Imran Khan was shot three to four times’

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail has claimed that the PTI chief was shot three to four times in the legs.

He said that an automatic weapon was used in the attack.

‘Redline has been crossed’

Former SAPM Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan was our red line and it has been crossed.

The march will continue, said Gill.

Punjab CM takes notice

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report on it from the Police Inspector General (IG).

He condemned the incident and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the victims.

Punjab CM directed the IG to bring the culprits to justice.

PM Shehbaz condemns attack on Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the firing at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.

He has sought a report into the incident immediately from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Inspector General of Police and the Punjab chief secretary.

The federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation, said PM Shehbaz. “Violence should have no place in our country’s politics.”

‘Imran is being shifted to Lahore’

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar confirmed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan sustained injuries after a bullet hit his right leg.

“Imran Khan is being shifted to Lahore for medical treatment,” said Asad Umar, adding that other PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail were also injured as a result of firing during the PTI long march.

Faisal Javed prays for Imran Khan, other injured

In footage recorded in the hospital, Senator Faisal Javed prayed for the safety of Imran Khan and other casualties in the firing incident.

He said that he has learned that one person has been killed while several others have sustained serious injuries.

He urged the people to pray for every victim.

‘We will avenge this attack’

Soon after the attack, former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry addressed PTI supporters in Wazirabad from the chairman’s container. Terming Imran Khan as the most popular leader of the country today and that attempts have been made to assassinate him.

He termed the attack on Imran as an attack on the country.

“We will avenge this attack,” he shouted, adding, “ I promise you, we will take our revenge; they have attacked our beloved leader.“

Listen carefully, we will take avenge.

‘Hero’ who foiled attack on Imran Khan

The man who grabbed one of the two suspects who tried to shoot ex-PM Imran Khan is being widely praised on social media for his valour and presence of mind.

He said that he was at a distance of 10-12 feet from Imran Khan’s container when the attacker launched the attack.

He said that he was watching Imran Khan on the container when he noted the assailant loading his gun.

The suspect, according to him, fired one shot aiming at Imran Khan but then he immediately grabbed his hand and pushed it down.

Read what he has to say here

Suspect reveals why he wanted to assassinate Imran Khan

One of the assailants who launched an armed attack on Imran Khan said that he only wanted to kill the former premier and no other.

In a video exclusively available with SAMAA TV, he stated that Imran Khan was misguiding people which was the sole reason behind the attempt.

He claimed that he had planned to assassinate PTI chairman since the long march had left Lahore, adding that he reached Wazirabad on his motorbike alone.

To a question, the assailant said that nobody was behind him and he performed the act at his own behest.

Imran Khan’s host in Gujranwala injured

PTI central leader and former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that Ahmed Chattha, local PTI leader who was the host in Gujranwala has received two gunshots, one in each thigh. The wounds are not deep and he is being operated upon to remove the bullets.

President condemns heinous assassination attempt on ‘brave’ Imran

President Arif Alvi has condemned the heinous assassination attempt on the “brave Imran Khan.”

“I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg & hopefully non-critical. This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly,” said President Alvi.

ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan

The Inter Services Public Relations has condemned the attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The military’s media wing expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed for the injured.

Read their full statement here

This is a developing story and will be updated according.