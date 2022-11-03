ATC convicts Waqar Khokar to life imprisonment in PPP MPA murder case

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Naushahro Feroze sentenced the prime suspect of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s murder case to life imprisonment.

Ansari, a member of the PPP, was gunned down in Darya Khan Marri village on February 15, 2020. She was attending her brother-in-law’s chehlum.

Police arrested Waqar and Akhtar Khokhar in connection with the murder on March 1, 2020.

However, in today’s ruling, the court sentenced Waqar Khokhar to life imprisonment while the three other suspects were acquitted.

The victim’s daughter refused to accept the verdict and said she will challenge the judgment in the Sindh High Court.

She lamented that justice was not served in her mother’s murder case.

Dr Fatima Ansari has said that she will seek justice from the High Court.