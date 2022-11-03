Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

ATC convicts Waqar Khokar to life imprisonment in PPP MPA murder case

The daughter of the victim says she will approach SHC for justice
Samaa Web Desk Nov 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Slain Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s. Photo: Twitter</p>

Slain Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s. Photo: Twitter

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Naushahro Feroze sentenced the prime suspect of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Shahnaz Ansari’s murder case to life imprisonment.

Ansari, a member of the PPP, was gunned down in Darya Khan Marri village on February 15, 2020. She was attending her brother-in-law’s chehlum.

Police arrested Waqar and Akhtar Khokhar in connection with the murder on March 1, 2020.

However, in today’s ruling, the court sentenced Waqar Khokhar to life imprisonment while the three other suspects were acquitted.

The victim’s daughter refused to accept the verdict and said she will challenge the judgment in the Sindh High Court.

She lamented that justice was not served in her mother’s murder case.

Dr Fatima Ansari has said that she will seek justice from the High Court.

atc

PPP MPA Shahnaz murder case

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div