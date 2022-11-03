Badass Ravikumar: Produced, acted, music by none other than Himesh Reshammiya

Famous Indian music composer Himesh Reshammiya drops the first teaser of his upcoming movie Badass Ravikumar and people are dropping hilarious reactions such as calling the movie savior of Hindi cinema.

The music composer-turned-singer-turned-actor-turned-producer released a three-minute long ‘title announcement teaser’ reprising his famous character from the movie The Expose mouthing hilarious lines to fight the villain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

In the caption, he praised his character and said that the names of the director and female lead will be released soon.

However, the teaser is receiving hilarious reactions as one social media said that only this movie and Himesh Reshammiya can save Bollywood, while another said that after watching the teaser even Adhipurush VFX look better now.

Check out how people reacted to the title announcement teaser of Badass Ravikumar