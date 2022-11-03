Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter jobs, end work from home

Elon Musk intends to cut 3,700 workers at Twitter Inc., or half of the social media company’s employment, in an effort to reduce expenses.

Additionally, Musk wants to change the company’s current “work from anywhere” policy and require the remaining staff members to come to the offices.

This week, the Tesla billionaire fired every member of the Twitter board in order to seize complete control of the social media platform.

He promptly fired the majority of the senior executives, including Parag Agrawal, the boss, and a number of other executives left as well.

After acknowledging he overpaid for the company, Mr. Musk, who calls himself “ Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator“ on his Twitter page, is scrambling to find methods to reduce expenses.