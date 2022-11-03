ECP decides to take judicial action to facilitate LG elections in Karachi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to pursue judicial action for the commencement of local government elections in Karachi.

The ECP on Thursday scheduled a hearing of the case on November 9.

Sindh’s secretary of interior, inspector general of police (IGP), and chief secretary have been called before the election commission to state their viewpoint.

The election commission also summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representatives to present their perspectives regarding the commencement of local government elections in the provincial capital.

After listening to the arguments presented by all the stakeholders, the Election Commission will decide regarding the fresh local bodies election dates for Karachi.

“Unable to spare police officials for elections’

Two days earlier, the Sindh government told the ECP about its ability to hold local government elections in the province owing to a shortage of police officials available for security duty.

They requested the ECP to postpone the LG elections for another three months for the province’s police to call back personnel on flood relief, as well as those sent to the federal capital for maintaining law and order.

The letter, written in response to a letter sent by the ECP seeking a report by November 1 on the Sindh government’s readiness to hold the elections, Sindh Government Secretary’s Deputy Manzoor Ahmed Kanrani referred to reports ‘citing shortage of police officials’ received from Karachi Additional IG and the Sindh Inspector General of Police.