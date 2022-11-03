Chinese confidence again boosts PSX past 42,000 points

With a slew of agreements signed between China and Pakistan the other day putting the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) firmly on track, the Pakistan Stock Exchange opened to slightly delayed confidence on Thursday, pushing it past the 42,000 psychological barrier.

During early trading, the index opened at 41,944.59 points and, from the off, gained a modest 41.44 points before plunging nearly 100 points to 41,887.51 points.

However, that proved to be a brief low moment as the index then surged 285.95 points to a high of 42,173.46 points.

From there, the index seemed to gradually level off during the rest of the morning session, settling to around 42,013.30 points, or up 68.71 points from the previous day’s close.

The top advancers and active stocks included defaulter stocks, including Dewan Sugar Mills Limited (DWSM), which saw a 26.09% change in its share price and Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL), which increased by 11.85%.