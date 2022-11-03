WATCH: Only two Pakistanis representing country at Meta Creator Week 2022

Stand-up comedian Danish Ali and actress Azekah Daniel are the only two celebs who are representing Pakistan at Meta Creator Week 2022.

US-based tech giant Meta holds the much awaited creators’ event in Badung Regency, Bali, by gathering more than 120 creators from 13 Asia-Pacific countries.

At the event, creators can exchange experiences and learn about best practices for creating inspiring content across the Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Danish and Azekah shared their experience at the event through Instagram reel and expressed their joy to be part of it.

“We met so many creators and it was a fun, learning experience.” Azekah said.

Danish Ali said that they are the first two who were invited from Pakistan and it is a proud moment for them to represent the green flag.

“We made so many videos and sketches, which will upload soon,” He added.