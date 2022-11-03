Govt lays out 39 conditions for PTI long march to enter Islamabad

The federal government has prepared a draft affidavit that it wants the organizers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haqeeqi Azadi March to undertake if they want to enter Islamabad.

The government submitted the affidavit’s draft containing 39 conditions in the Islamabad High Court during the hearing of its petition seeking the IHC’s direction to stop the PTI from holding protest in the federal capital.

Justice Aamer Farooq was hearing the petition on Thursday.

PTI’s counsel Barrister Babar Awan, Islamabad Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon, and Islamabad deputy commissioner appeared before the court.

During the proceeding, the attorney general submitted a draft of an affidavit consisting 39 conditions including that the protest will only be allowed for 24 hours and it shall not disturb or disrupt the life and roads shall also not be blocked in Islamabad and adjoining areas.

The protestors will also not be allowed to carry any weapon weather lethal or non-lethal force including batons, the affidavit said.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked irrespective of the area to be allocated to the PTI for the protest, they will have to make ensure the law and order situation is maintained in Islamabad.

The court said that the PTI counsel claimed yesterday that the protest will take place on November 6 or 7, then they said something else. The party leaders have to be clear about the date, it remarked.

Over this, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon told the court that now the PTI leadership is saying that they are planning to stay for 10 months.

After hearing all the arguments, the court reserved a verdict that is likely to be announced today.

Govt’s 39 conditions for PTI protest to enter Islamabad

The permission will be valid for one day (24 hours) from November 4 and will expire on November 5. Organizer to ensure dispersal before 12:00 pm on November 5.

Section 144 is imposed on the gathering of persons in Islamabad including Red Zone vide order. Every type of gathering apart from the protest place will be an illegal assembly and action will be taken against the undersigned in case of violation.

In case of any untoward/unfortunate incident or happening this permission of 24 hours will be considered withdrawn itself and the undersigned will be held responsible directly and vicariously. Further, gatherings shall be dispersed at such happening.

This gathering shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas e.g. Right to Freedom of Movement (Article 15), Right to Freedom of trade and business (Article 18) and Right to Education (Article 25-A). Hence no roads shall be blocked. In the instant case, the G.T.road will not be blocked.

Participants of Jalsa will not be allowed to enter from any other route except the following:

a. Participants coming from the southern part of the country through GT Road will directly reach this venue.

b. Participants coming from the northern part of the country through GT Road or Motorway. (M-1) will be allowed to use IJP road. Entry on Kashmir Highway from 26 No. Chungi will be banned for participants. From IJP roads, the participants will take Islamabad Express Highway via Faizabad to reach T-Chowk and the venue.

c. Participants coming from the Eastern side (.e. Murree etc) will be allowed to use Shahpur land Road (at Shahpur Slop) followed by Phulgran Road and Simply Dam Road through Athal, Mohare and finally Lehtrar road to touch Islamabad Expressway.

The participants will then move forward T-Chowk on Islamabad Express Highway. The organizer/undersigned will be bound to use only the above routes for joining the Jalsa at T-Chowk. (Routes are shown on map as Annex “B” “C” & “D” respectively).