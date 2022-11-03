How Harry Potter fans are putting environment at risk?

Harry Potter fans have left so many socks at Dobby’s grave, that it has started to become an environmental concern for Freshwater West Beach. The officials have urged the fans to discontinue the tradition.

The beach is the place where the production of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 shot the death scene of Dobby, one of the most admired characters of the series.

After the release of the movie, a few Potterheads built a memorial for Dobby at the filming site. Many other fans were also inspired to visit the Freashwater West Beach and leave a sock – a piece of clothing that freed the elf from his evil master Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series – at the location.

Photo: BBC

National Trust Wales conducted an eight-month review and proposed to demolish the memorial. Although they have decided to allow the grave to stay standing and issued a statement warning Harry Potter fans to stop leaving socks and painted pebbles at the site.

In the statement, the National Trust Wales said, “The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy. The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape.”

“Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk,” noted the Trust.

An official with National Trust Wales, Jonathan Hughes further added, “While we’re delighted that, so many want to visit, we have to balance the popularity of the site with impacts on the sensitive nature of the beach and wider environment, and pressure on the facilities and surrounding roads.”