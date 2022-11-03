China exports Pakistan high-speed railway coaches, to transfer technology

China for the first time is exporting high-speed railway coaches as well as transferring the technology to build high-speed wide-gauge carriages to Pakistan.

As many as 46 Chinese-manufactured wide-gauge railway coaches have been loaded in North China Tianjin Port that is scheduled to reach Pakistan this week.

These coaches are capable of running at a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Parts of another 184 high-speech coaches will be delivered to Pakistan in phases and will be assembled locally.

The combination of exporting actual products and technology has been a significant practice to promote scientific and technological cooperation with members of the China-proposed Belt and Road Imitative, which will help further upgrade the technology in Pakistan.

Additional support will be provided at the port to make transportation more efficient.

According to the project signed on August 20, 2021, the first batch of the wide gauge railway coaches was completed by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Tangshan Co on August 26, 2022.

The coaches have been designed to fully meet the operational needs for running in Pakistan, adopting a 1,676-millimeter wide-rail bogie with a lightweight design under the premise to ensure structural strength of the body.

The design is also capable of supporting large passenger capacity and small axle load, which is economic and energy-saving.