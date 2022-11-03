Former Miss World contestant reveals how event was rigged to favor Priyanka Chopra

Miss Barbados 2000 has accused Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2000 pageant through cheating.

Priyanka Chopra took part and won Miss World 2000 and after more than two decades, Miss Barbados 2000 Leilani has come up with these claims.

After her 2000 Miss World win, Priyanka started working in Hindi movies and soon became one of its most popular stars. She is now married to US singer Nick Jonas and lives with him and their daughter Malti in LA.

Miss Barbados 2000 Leilani now runs a YouTube channel and has 35k subscribers.

In her video, she leveled allegations against Priyanka Chopra and shared an account of how the Miss World 2000 winner was favored.

Leilani began the video by mentioning the latest controversy around Miss USA 2022 and how people are being sacked and investigations made in the matter that seems to hint that the show may have been rigged as well.

“I literally went through the same thing at Miss World. I was Miss Barbados, and the year I went, Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year (Yukta Mookhey), the sponsor was also ZeeTV, and Indian cable station. Our sashes had ZeeTV on top and then the names of our countries. This is very familiar to me,” she said in the video.

