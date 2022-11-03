Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12pm | 3rd November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm | 3rd November 2022 Nov 03, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 12pm | 3rd November 2022 Recommended Iftikhar, Shadab lead Pakistan to 185 against South Africa Unstoppable dengue fever claims another life as Sindh’s death toll rises to 56 How Harry Potter fans are putting environment at risk? Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Public speaker Sahil Adeem banned from speeches, refuses to apologize Female journalist crushed to death under Imran Khan's container during long march Halloween celebrations in Saudi Arabia enrage Muslims