CTD arrests banned-outfit member tasked to kill Chinese-origin doctor

Sindh Counter-Terrorist Department police (CTD) has foiled a terrorist attack as it arrested a member of banned outfit from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

CTD spokesperson said that the suspect was given the task to kill a Chinese-origin dentist in Hyderabad.

The suspect, who has been identified as Afzal, is a member of banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), he said.

The spokesperson said that the task was given by the head of SRA Zulfiqar Khaskhili. The CTD, however, arrested the attacked before he could the crime.

The law enforcers have also recovered a pistol with ammunitions and a motorcycle from the possession of the suspect. The CTD has registered a case and started the investigation.

In September, a Chinese-origin Pakistani was gunned down in a dental clinic on one of the busiest streets of Karachi’s main downtown market, Saddar.

At least two other Chinese-origin Pakistanis were also hurt in the attack.

According to police officials and witnesses, the incident took place in Hu Dental Clinic, one of the many Chinese dental clinics which line Preedy Street (also known as Shahrah-e-Liaquat) near Empress Market on Wednesday afternoon.

They said that a man reportedly came for treatment at the clinic where 32-year-old Ronald Raymond Chou, 50-year-old proprietor Richard and his wife, 45-year-old Phen Tayang were present.

All three are Chinese-origin Pakistanis.

A new Sindhi-separatist organization claimed the responsibility for the attack on the dental clinic.

Sindhudesh People’s Army (SPA) – a new Sindhi-separatist outfit – spokesperson Soreh Sindhi has released a statement and claimed that the attack on Chinese-origin Pakistanis was carried out by the militants associated with the group.