Change in batting order on cards in must-win South Africa clash

Pakistan are set to face South Africa in a must-win game of the T20 World Cup Thursday.

It won’t be a smooth sailing for the Babar XI though even if they beat the Proteas in the game. They will be needing Netherlands, Zimbabwe or the weather to do them a favour to qualify for the semi-final.

The maximum number of points Babar and his side can now reach is six.

However, ahead of the crunch game, the Men in Green suffered an injury blow as top-order batter Fakhar Zaman ruled out from the tournament.

He is replaced by Mohammad Haris and there is a possibility that the wicketkeeper will play as an opener in the game.

According to Cricket Pakistan, he will open the innings with skipper Babar Azam instead of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who will bat lower down the order.

Pakistan’s likely XI:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.