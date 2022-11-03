Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Miss Argentina, Miss Puerto Rico shock fans as they marry

Couple met last year at Miss Grand International beauty pageant
Samaa Web Desk Nov 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: MARIANA VARELA/Instagram</p>

Photo: MARIANA VARELA/Instagram

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín shocked people with an announcement of their marriage.

The couple made their relationship status public through a joint post shared on both of their accounts.

Varela and Valentín wrote in the Instagram post, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.”

The post also mentioned what appeared to be their wedding date, October 28, along with a heart and ring emoji.

The duo first met last year in March when they competed in the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand.

Though the models made it to the top 10, neither won the top price.

Since connecting last year, both spent time traveling together and also dropped hints of their relationship on social media throughout the past 18 months.

LGBTQ

same sex marriage

Mariana Varela

Fabiola Valentín

Miss Grand International

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div