Miss Argentina, Miss Puerto Rico shock fans as they marry

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín shocked people with an announcement of their marriage.

The couple made their relationship status public through a joint post shared on both of their accounts.

Varela and Valentín wrote in the Instagram post, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.”

The post also mentioned what appeared to be their wedding date, October 28, along with a heart and ring emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The duo first met last year in March when they competed in the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand.

Though the models made it to the top 10, neither won the top price.

Since connecting last year, both spent time traveling together and also dropped hints of their relationship on social media throughout the past 18 months.