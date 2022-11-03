Woman wins $100k lottery, bought more tickets; hits jackpot again

A woman from Delaware increased her bank balance by claiming two six-figure lottery winnings on the same day.

The 70-year-old Newark woman claimed a $100,000 reward from a $100K Ultimate Cash scratch-off ticket she purchased from Speedy Gas in Newark, when she went to the lottery’s offices on October 20.

According to authorities, the woman decided to celebrate her victory by purchasing three “SERIOUS MONEY” tickets at a petrol station in Dover.

She later learned that she had won an additional six figures while still on her way home.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman told lottery officials.

“When I scratched the $300,000 winning SERIOUS MONEY ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.”

The duo returned to the lottery headquarters again to collect her prize, resulting in her walking away with a whopping $400,000, officials said.

She plans to put the money away for her retirement.

“It’s great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state,” Acting Director of the Delaware Lottery Helene Keeley said in the press release.

A 43-year-old Delaware man experienced similar good fortune earlier this year when, as insider previously reported, he won the lotto twice in the summer, barely weeks apart from one another.