One dead, another missing as six drown in Swat river following bridge collapse

At least one died and one is missing as six people on Thursday drowned in the Swat river after a bridge collapsed into it.

The mishap was reported from the Peshmal area of the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the police, an under-construction wooden bridge on Swat river collapsed into the river. As a result, six volunteers drowned in Swat river.

All victims were volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

As per the rescue officials, out of six drowned, four were safely rescued while body of one had been recovered.

However, one person is still missing and rescue operation for the victim was still underway.