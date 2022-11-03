Hello winter! Chitral just got its first snowfall of the season

The streak is over folks, with Chitral - the largest district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - waking up to its first significant snowfall of the season on Thursday morning.

Upper areas of Chitral, including Khot, Broghil, Mastuj and Gobor Valley have received the first snowfall of the season.

Following showers and snowfall, the intensity of cold has increased in Chitral and surrounding areas.

Dropping temperatures forced residents to take out their jackets, sweaters, and blankets.

However, the cold weather has brought difficulties for the flood survivors in Chitral.

Scattered rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) is likely to receive in upper KP (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), upper FATA, north Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Earlier, the upper areas of Neelum Valley, including Grace, Arang Kel, and Shonthar experienced the first snowfall of the year during the wee hours on October 20.

PMD weather forecast for today:

KP

The weather will remain dry in most of the plain districts of the province, while it will be cold in the northern areas.

In Chitral and surrounding areas, it is expected to be partly cloudy with rain and light snowfall on the mountains.

Balochistan

The weather will be dry in most of the districts of the province, while it will be cold in the morning and night hours in the northern areas.

Punjab

The weather will remain dry in the province.

Sindh

Weather will remain dry in most districts of the province.