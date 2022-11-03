T20 World Cup: Mohammed Haris replaces injured Zaman

Pakistan on Thursday called up wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris to replace the injured Fakhar Zaman just hours before they face South Africa in Sydney with their T20 World Cup hopes on the line.

Haris was approved as a replacement by the event’s technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

The 21-year-old Haris has only played one previous T20 international, against England in Lahore in September.

He made seven runs opening the batting alongside captain Babar Azam and kept wicket as England cruised to an eight-wicket victory inside 15 overs.

Top-order batsman Zaman was not originally part of Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup because of his knee problems and came in as a risky late replacement for leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Fakhar missed the defeats against India and Zimbabwe before returning against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday where he made 20 off 16 balls but aggravated his knee injury.

Haris has made four one-day international appearances for Pakistan, with a top score of six against the West Indies in Multan in June this year.

Pakistan face South Africa at the Sydney Cricket ground later Thursday needing to win to keep their faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.