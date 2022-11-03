NAB seeks income details of Moonis Elahi, family

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought the records of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi and his family in a probe against him, former federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakht, and several others.

The ant-graft watchdog asked the company’s secretary to submit the records of the payments, allowances, and dividends that the PTI leader and his families had received as well as the documents pertaining to whatever they had provided to the company in terms of loans, share deposit money and investments.

The NAB had summoned company secretary Hayat Khan on Wednesday to its Lahore office so that hey may appear before the Combined Investigative Team (CIT) and submit the records.

“You are requested to provide the following record/information pertaining to Mrs. Qaisra Elahl, Mr. Rasikh Elahi, Mr. Moonis Elahi, and Mr. Abid Ahmed Khan Bhatti,” the letter to Hayat read.

The following details were sought:

“Detail of all payments / incomes received by aforesaid individuals from company as salary, allowances, dividend, consultancy fee etc, along-with supported documents.”

“Detail of all payments given by aforesaid individuals to company as loan, share deposit money, investments etc, along-with supported documents.”

However, according to the NAB sources, it has yet to receive any documents so far.