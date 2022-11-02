Deadline to encash or exchange prize bonds extended until June 2023

In line with directions from the federal government, the central bank on Wednesday announced that it is extending the deadline for redeeming, encash or exchanging bearer prize bonds until June 30, 2023.

In a statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday, it said that the federal government was giving the public a final chance to redeem/encash or exchange bonds.

The deadline extension would be applicable to withdrawn prize bonds of denomination Rs7,500, Rss15,000, RS25,000 and Rs40,000.

SBP explained that the deadline was extended because some of the prize bond holders/investors could not get their bonds redeemed. Hence, a final opportunity has been given for encashment.

Prize bondholders will have three options available to them:

Encashment at face value

Conversion to premium prize bonds of value Rs25,000 and/or Rs40,000 (Registered)

Replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC)

Those wishing to redeem, encash or exchange bonds can do so from SBP’s Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country until June 30, 2023.

It warned that after the expiry of the deadline, the prize bonds shall not be encashable or exchangeable, thereby rendering them worthless.

Earlier, the government had fixed the deadline of June 30, 2022, for the redemption/encashment of these prize bonds.