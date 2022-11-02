Machhar Colony lynching: Police arrest 42 suspects

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 42 suspects over the lynching of two telecom engineers in Karachi’s Machhar Colony last week.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over 16 suspects to the police for physical remand.

Two workers of a telecom company were pelted with stones and brutally beaten to death by residents of Machhar Colony after some accused them of being dacoits and child kidnappers on October 28 . The two workers were identified as Ayman Javed and Ishaq Mahar.

On Wednesday, police claimed that so far, they have arrested as many as 42 suspects involved in the incident.

Moreover, an anti-terror court on Wednesday granted police physical remand of 16 suspects already in police custody.

Area residents seek apology

With the truth about the innocent lynching victims emerging, area residents are now embarrassed and ashamed over what happened and are seeking forgiveness.

Residents of the area said that they are seeking forgiveness over the horrific incident.

Some said that those who spread the malicious rumor should be punished to the full extent of law.

The area residents have decided to organize special prayers for the deceased this week after Friday prayers.

The lynching incident

