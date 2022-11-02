PTI’s Shireen Mazari summoned by anti-corruption court

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday issued summons for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari to appear before it on November 15.

The PTI leader and others had been nominated in a case of ‘stealing’ records of the revenue department.

Anti-Corruption Court Special Judge Naveed Ahmed Qureshi had earlier refused to exclude Mazari from the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that a reference against the former federal minister and PTI leader Shireen Mazari was sent to the Punjab anti-corruption department on April 9 accusing her of stealing original records of Mouza Kachh Mianwali Jumabandi.

The reference recommended registering a case against those responsible.