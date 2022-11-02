Reference to disqualify Asif Zardari’s parliamentary membership rejected

A reference filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to disqualify former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari from his parliamentary seat was rejected on Wednesday.

The reference to disqualify Zardari had been filed by PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari and argued that the former president did not qualify to retain his seat under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Reviewing the reference, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf rejected on Wednesday the reference per Article 63, clause-II.

The clause reads:

If any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the Speaker or, as the case may be, the Chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the Election Commission within thirty days and should he fail to do so within the aforesaid period it shall be deemed to have been referred to the Election Commission.

The national assembly speaker sent a copy of his decision to the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) as per the law.