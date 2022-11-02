LHC directs to stop deforestation, encroachment in Murree

The authorities, especially the Murree district administration, to stop deforestation and illegal car parking in and around the popular hill station.

The court also held the provincial disaster and rescue services among other authorities responsible for the incident.

This was directed as the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) released the detailed verdict in the Murree incident in which some 23 people had died while stuck in traffic overnight in freezing temperatures.

The verdict in the case had been reserved on May 7

In the verdict, the LHC also directed the relevant authorities to recover the encroached lands, and regularize the other construction in the area.

LHC Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz in his verdict said that the Rescue 1122, the highways authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other related institutions were responsible for this horrific incident.

Justice Aziz further directed to regularize entry and exit points of the vehicles and manage parking outside the city.

Further, it directed that waste water and sewerage should be managed by a separate department.

He also directed that the association of hotels in the hill station should create a centralized rental system and define category of hotels in their manual.

The court also directed the relevant authorities to enhance the compensation money paid to heirs of victims.

The Muree incident took place last winter when 23 people lost their lives while trapped under the snow trying to get to the hill station of Murree.

Welcome decision

Advocate Jalil Abbasi, the counsel for the applicants, said that the judgement was historical.

“It is a heavyweight judgment announced by LHC,” he said.

It is worth noting that the court had also directed to conduct further detailed inquiry against all those institutions responsible.