We negotiate with politicians, Imran is not a politician: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday poured could water over talks of back channel negotiations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that it was not the government’s stance to initiate talks.

He said this while speaking to the media in the halls of parliament on Wednesday.

Asked about rumors of backdoor talks with the PTI, Sanaullah said that informal contacts between the ruling coalition and the PTI government never stopped.

“Informal contacts are always there.”

He added that when an application was filed with the district administration of the federal capital, that was a form of contact as well.

However, Sanaullah quickly stated that such contacts cannot be described as formal, full throated contacts between the opposition and the government.

But the federal government he said, negotiates with politicians.

“Imran is not a politician, he is a political terrorist,” Sanaullah said, adding, “What he has been doing, this is not what politicians do.”

Why negotiations stopped

Asked about the government’s stance of not talking to the PTI, Sanaullah explained that a politician will never turn away the opportunity for negotiations.

“Door for negotiations is not closed,” he said.

However, with regards to the PTI, Sanaullah said that whenever the government spoke about negotiations, all they would get in return would be a bushel of abuse.

“That is the reason why the government has taken the stance that we will not talk of negotiations.”

Permission for demonstration

Asked about whether the government will recant and allow the PTI to stage a demonstration in the federal capital, Sanaullah said that the PTI has already approached the court over the matter and that it is now sub-judice.

“The parameters (for staging demonstrations in the federal capital) have been defined by the high and supreme courts. If they (PTI) submit a surety to observe those parameters to the court then permission will be given to them,” the federal interior minister said.