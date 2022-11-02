Arshad Sharif’s mother requests CJ Bandial to form inquiry commission

Slain journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to probe her son’s homicide sans ‘controversies’.

In a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, she requested that the murder case must be investigated thoroughly to provide relief to the family.

The case of my martyred son should be saved from political hypocrisy and dishonesty, the mother of the slain journalist, Riffat Ara Alvi, requested.

She said she hopes her letter will not be sent to the cold chamber like her son.

Riffat also highlighted that the anger built up in the media fraternity will also subside once justice is granted in the case.

The mother of the slain journalist also pointed out that the Kenyan police have changed their statement around three to four times and the federal ministers are spinning stories even before the departure of the investigation team.

She noted that the formation of a commission headed by a retired judge shows the government’s lack of sincerity towards the probe.

“Arshad was relieved when he went to Dubai and felt safe but the government pressurized him to return to Pakistan by influencing the UAE government.”

She said her son was coerced to go to Kenya and then eventually martyred in shady circumstances.

Arshad wrote a letter to you [chief justice] on May 12 to loop you in regarding the lurking threat, she maintained adding that he also informed the CJP about a slew of baseless cases against him.

“He took refuge out of the country to only flee danger.”

She hoped the judiciary would ensure the provision of justice to the widow and children of the murdered journalist.