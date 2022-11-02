WATCH: Xiaomi’s latest concept lets you attach full-sized lenses onto the phone

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept in collaboration with Leica, which does really let you mount a camera lens module on your smartphone.

The tech giant specifies that a Leica M-series lens module may be connected to the phone.

Check out the video and image below.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept has two one-inch sensors, one of which is positioned in the middle and may be connected to the lens module.

We may safely assume that the Chinese tech company is utilizing Sony’s IMX989 camera sensor, which we have already seen on the regular 12S Ultra.

Sadly, Xiaomi has not provided any other information, such as the specifications of the smartphone or the lens’s powers.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept may never become a reality because it is still a concept.

If you look attentively, the lens can really stop down from f/1.4 to f/16.

Focus peaking, zebra lines, the histogram, and 10-bit RAW features are all confirmed in a video sent by Xiaomi to its Weibo account.