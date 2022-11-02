Removing Imran as PTI chief: LHC admits petition for hearing

A petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) to remove Imran Khan from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been admitted for hearing.

Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi has been scheduled to hear the case on Thursday, November 3. The case has been listed in the urgent cause list.

The petitioner, Advocate Mohammed Afaq, Wednesday filed a petition in the LHC, maintaining that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan. Hence, he had no legal standing to continue as the chairman of PTI.

The petitioner requested the court to remove Imran Khan from the post of PTI chairman, and order the party to appoint a new chairman.

He nominated the ECP and others as respondents in the case.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan from holding public office after it found him guilty of corrupt practices.

Afterwards, Imran had approached the Islamabad High Court to recall the ECP disqualification verdict.